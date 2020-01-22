Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday invited SAP (System, Applications and Product) , a software solution company of international acclaim, to support ‘Digital Pakistan’ initiative in skills development and training of youth in collaboration with major universities.

In a meeting with Chief Executive Officer SAP Christian Klein on the sidelines of World Economic Forum at the Swiss resort Davos, the prime minister expressed desire for establishing SAP laboratories in Pakistan for promotion of software engineering, a PM Office statement said issued here.

SAP (System, Applications and Product) is one of the world’s largest enterprise software companies, known for their Enterprise Resource Planning Software with a significant footprint in the public and private sector of Pakistan.

Imran Khan said his government was utilizing digital applications for governance including citizen’s complaint redressal, for procedural efficiency at public offices and for improving ease-of-doing-business.

Christian Klein apprised the Prime Minister that SAP had a long association with Pakistan since last 20 years with its most significant project the digital system for administering salaries and pensions of the Government of Pakistan.

He appreciated Pakistan’s focus on digitization of governance and economic sectors and e expressed SAP’s commitment to train young software engineers in Germany and using them for software development in Pakistan.