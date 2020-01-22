Share:

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said on Tuesday that the Punjab Power Generation Policy is in the final stage.

Addressing a meeting, the minister said the Punjab Solarization Programme was being completed on a war footing.Mentioning the achievements of the energy department during last year, he said a seven megawatt (MW) hydroelectric power project was established at Marala.

He said that action was being taken indiscriminately against power theft. Power projects run on biogas were being launched in villages and basic health units across Punjab were being shifted to solar power, he added.

The energy minister said the provincial government had converted thousands of schools in villages and remote places across the province to solar technology. Dr Malik said a technical school to train students in state of the art power technology and its use had been opened in Sahiwal.

The minister expressed the resolve to provide cheaper and environment-friendly electricity to consumers.