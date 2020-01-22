President Vladimir Putin annouced on Tuesday the country's new government. 

Newly appointe Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will have nine deputies, instead of 10 that his predecessor had. 

Defense Deputy Yury Borisov and Social Affairs deputy Tatyana Golikova retained their posts.

The Cabinet will comprise of 21 ministers. 

Of them, 10 retained their positions, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu. 

The Russian government resigned on Jan. 15 after Putin proposed constitutional changes.