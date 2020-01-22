Share:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with the Israeli president and prime minister during a visit to Jerusalem on 23 January, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday.

"The visit to Israel is timed to the holding of the international forum... on the Holocaust... and fight against anti-Semitism. This time the forum is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz camp by the Red Army and the International Holocaust Remembrance Day," Ushakov told reporters.

He said that during the visit Putin will hold talks "with Israeli President [Reuven] Rivlin and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu."

Ushakov said Putin would be the first to speak at the Jerusalem forum as its main guest, adding that US Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had also been invited.

There will also be a meeting between Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, where they will discuss bilateral cooperation and the situation in the Middle East.

"Various issues will be discussed: bilateral ones and the situation in the Middle East with an emphasis on prospects for the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," Ushakov told reporters.