ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has proposed to keep the current numerical strengthen of Senate intact and distribute [would-be-dissolved] eight seats of erstwhile Fata among four provinces.

The Senate chairman proposed that four seats, one for each province, be increased in the forthcoming election of the Senate and four remaining seats, one for each province, be increased in the elections of the Upper House “with a view to provide for continuity in terms of total number of seats of the Senate could be made.”