Share:

Potchefstroom - Scotland lost by seven wickets to Bangladesh in their Group C match of the Under-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. Batting first after winning the toss, like they had against Pakistan, Scotland again got off to a wobbly start, losing four wickets for just 21 runs before fighting back a bit through Uzzair Shah and Daniel Cairns. Uzzair was the dominant partner in the 31-run stand, with Cairns contributing just 7 runs in 37 balls, but it helped Scotland hold Bangladesh off for a while. In the Group A match, India took under two hours to bowl Japan out for 41, the joint-second-lowest total in the history of the Under-19 World Cup, and then took just 29 balls to chase the target down and secure their second win and virtually confirm their place in the quarterfinals. Legspinner Ravi Bishnoi took 4 for 5, including two wickets in his first two deliveries, to wreck Japan’s middle order.

BRIEF SCORES

Bangladesh 91 for 3 (Mahmudul 35 not out, Fischer-Keogh 3-27) beat Scotland 89 (Uzzair 28, Rakibul 4-20, Shoriful 2-13) by seven wickets.

India 42 for 0 (Jaiswal 29 not out) beat Japan 41 (Bishnoi 4-5, Tyagi 3-10) by ten wickets.