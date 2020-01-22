Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to launch an investigation into the utilization of police funds besides combing details of the expenditures incurred on different projects of the Force.

The investigation will cover the usage of funds for the period of one year.

Sources said the Sindh government had decided to open the probe after it came to light that millions of rupees were spent on the renovation of the police head office and alleged corruption in the petrol consumption. Sources added that the Sindh government had asked the relevant authorities to thoroughly examine the period in question.

It is pertinent to mention here that the probe has been ordered at the time when the provincial government is locking horns with the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam. The provincial authorities had given the go-ahead to surrendering the services of the IGP to the centre which came forth on January 15.

Sources further said the approval to remove the IGP came during an urgent meeting of the provincial cabinet, which was presided over by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

However, the federal government had responded that it was pondering over the Sindh government’s request for the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam.

In a response to the provincial government’s letter, the Centre said Imam will continue to discharge his duties as the Sindh IGP until final decision on its request was taken.

It categorically stated that any additional IGP of the province can’t be assigned the task of looking after the charge of the provincial police chief till the time a new officer is appointed.

In the wake of the provincial cabinet’s Jan 15 meeting, the Sindh government had formally requested the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, for withdrawing services of the IGP.

The letter, titled, “Posting of Inspector General of Police, Sindh” by Secretary Services, invoking Section 12(2) of the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act 1961 and Revival of Police Order 2002 (Amendment) Act, 2019 for repatriation of the IG Sindh, Kaleem Imam, was sent to the Establishment Division, Islamabad, on Jan 16.