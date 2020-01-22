Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat chaired the meeting of Punjab Task Force held at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday to review boundaries of tehsils and districts in the province.

Punjab Minister for Prosecution Ch. Zaheerud Din, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and other related officers attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the establishment as well as procedures and rules for setting up new districts and tehsils in Punjab.

The officers concerned briefed the meeting participants that there are some tahsils which have more population that their respective districts. Therefore, the minister added, it is necessary to revise the boundaries. The ACS stated that according to the TORs of the Task Force, the local district administration will initiate a proposal for the new tehsil or district. Those proposals will be handed over to a Study Group comprising representatives of the Punjab Board of Revenue, Finance department, P&D and Excise department. This study group will review the proposals in the context of population, geography and economic impacts and send its recommendations to the cabinet committee for further proceedings. The Law Minister directed the concerned agencies to consider the needs and facilities of the local population primarily for the establishment of a new district or tehsil.