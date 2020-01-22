Share:

Actually we know that the economy of Pakistan is running good by the of agree culture. And the blessings of Allah Pakistan is blessed by full resources and the irrigation system of Pakistan is very good because it has been cultivating the agree culture. Pakistan has been focusing more on agree culture and making the system of irrigation to support the agree culture. And Pakistan made such dams as well to supply water to agree culture by which Pakistan runs in a good way. And rain as well supports our agree culture since Pakistan is among the mountain areas while in rain the all water will be together and go to rivers or seas and the agree culture is saved. So by the help of irrigation system agree culture is saved and the economy is good by this.

SHAMEELA QUMI,

Turbat.