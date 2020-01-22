Share:

Kandhkot - Kashmore police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three ‘dacoits’ besides recovering ornaments, cash and cell phones from their possession. According to a press release issued by the SSP office, a special team, led by Ghouspur police station SHO Hussain Ali Shahani, on a tip off, raided a hideout, and arrested three ‘dacoits’ namely Zulfiqar Ali, son of Wali Mohammed, Aqib Ali alias Raja and Ayaz Ali, son Dadan Malik. When this scribe contacted Kashmore police chief Asad Raza Shah, he said that police had succeeded in nabbing three dacoits, who had stolen 10 tolas of gold, five android cell phones and cash worth thousands of rupees from the house of a Hindu trader couple of days ago. He further said that two TT pistols and dozens of bullets were also recovered from their possession. Meanwhile, Kashmore police held a proclaimed offender within the limits of Ghouspur police station. According to details, Station House Officer Hussain Ali Shahani and his team during patrolling caught Israr Ahmed, son of Mohammad Azeem Jagirani, a proclaimed offender, at BS feeder. It is said that Israr was wanted to police in connection with various crime cases registered at different police stations of the district. Drug peddler held: Moreover, police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler from the limits of city park in Kashmore.