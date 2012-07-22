KARACHI - At least 132 children who left their homes due to number of reasons and living as street children in different cities and towns, were reunited with their parents from all over the country.

Society for the Protection of the Rights of Child (Sparc), which works for the welfare and rights of the children, stated this on Saturday.

The Sparc runs a Drop in Centre (DIC) in Sindh, which is based in Hyderabad, in support of the stakeholders. It brought the children in the Drop in Centre and then re-united them with their parents, said Shafique Kandhro, manager Drop in Centre based in Hyderabad, runs by Sparc with the financial support of Kinder Not Hilfe.

He added that we had found these children on the streets, police stations, Civil Hospital, bus stops and other places and taken them to Drop in Centre in Hyderabad near railway station with support of different stakeholders.

He said after giving psycho-social counseling, the organisation convinced the children to go back to their homes and they agreed to do so.

In the reunification process, the organization’s staff was helped by local influential, Bus Stands administration, Police Child Protection Centre, Child Protection Units, SPARC’s district child rights committees, voluntarily working for the protection of children rights in more than 54 districts of Pakistan.

The children were handed over to their parents in the presence of local influential persons. Children were belong to Karachi, Khirpur, Faisalabad, Sakrand,Wahari, Mirpurkhas, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi. He said due to unavailability of parents and relatives, four Children were handed over to Edhi Centre Hyderabad.

Drop in Centre Hyderabad also provides recreational facilities, non-formal education, Health and food daily to street children of Hyderabad.

The DIC also organised events on different international days, such as international day of children, World Health Day and Family Day. By the enrollment campaign, 97 children are enrolled in schools. He added that DIC Hyderabad also works as a watch group; team collects the data of child violence in Sindh and if contacted by parents, provided them the legal aid to victims. He called the government to reactive orphan homes (Darul Atfal) and released budget.

He said government should create shelter a home for street children as this practice is continues in other countries. There is also need of legislation for street children rights.