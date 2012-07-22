KHANEWAL - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif On Saturday assured the family of deceased Mariyum Bibi that he will spare any effort to provide justice to the bereaved and bring the perpetrators involved in the murder of the woman to the book.

Earlier, the Punjab chief minister reached village 15/8-R on a helicopter. He visited the residence of the deceased woman. Shahbaz Sharif offered condolence to the mother-in-law of Mariyum Bibi and other members of her family.

He expressed his heartfelt grief over the incident and remained sitting on the ground with members of the bereaved as a sign of solidarity.

While taking to the family members, the CM told that no one was over and above the law and all-out efforts would be made to provide justice to the family. He said that he had already directed Multan RPO Mubarak Athar, Khanewal DPO Waqar Abbasi and other responsible officer for a transparent inestigation into the incident to ensure justice.

On the occasion, Shahbaz Sharif handed over a cheque of Rs0.5 million to the mother-in-law of deceased Mariyum Bibi.

It is to be noted that the Chief justice of Pakistan has taken suo moto notice of the incident and has direct to Punjab Inspector General of Police Haji Habibur Rehman to arrest the culprits and submit a report to the Supreme Court of Pakistan till July 23, (Monday).

On the occasion, elaborated security arrangements were made by the district police for the CM’s visit. MPAs Pir Jamil Shah and Nishat Ahamd Khan Daha, Forward Bloc MPA Aamir Hayat Hiraj, former MPA Fazalur Rehman, Multan commissioner Khurram Aga, Multan RPO Mubarak Athar, Khanewal DCO Nadeem Mehboob and DPO Dr Muhammad Waqar Abbasi were present on the occasion.

The cause of death is yet be cleared as according to the family, Mariyum Bibi was murdered by Raja Mehboob, Parvaiz, Raja Nana, Raja Shakeel, Raja Arslan, Raja Habib, Abdul Ghaffar along with their three unknown accomplices. FIR no 170/12 under section 302,364,148/149 has been registered against the accused.

They also alleged in the FIR that the occurred as a result of a decision given by a “Punchiyat” of Raja family. But on the other hand, the Raja family denied the allegations and alleged that husband of deceased Mariyum, Sarfraz had murdered his wife.

Preliminary investigation and account local notables also denied any “Punchiyat” decision to kill the deceased woman. The police have arrested Raja Mehboob, Raja Nanay Khan, Raja Arslan,