QUETTA: Repair work on four power pylons blown up four days ago in Bolan district finally got underway on Sunday.

Authorities said it would take three to four days to repair the damaged pylons.

Unidentified miscreants bombed four electricity towers, throwing 17 district of Balochistan in darkness.

The people of these districts had been faced with immense problems since.

Their power needs could hardly be met during the holy month of Ramazan as they get supply of power for just two hours a day.

According to Quetta Electric Supply Company authorities, apart from the Makran division, the overall power requirement of the province was nearly 1600-megawatt, but it was getting only 380 megawatts of electricity.

Quetta has been provided electricity from private electric company, Habibullah coastal power and Sheikh Manda thermal power House.

Due to non-availability of sufficient electricity, duration of loadshedding has been increased that has put the people in serious trouble. In some affected areas shortage of water has put the life of people in a great difficulty.

Sources said the National Transmission and Dispatch Company had started repair work on the damaged towers. They said the work got started late because of security non-clearance from the provincial government. Public leaders pulled up the authorities for the delay in repair work.

The affected districts included Quetta, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Washuk, Nushki, Chaghi, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Harnai, Ziarat, Bolan, Sibi and others.