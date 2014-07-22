HAFIZABAD

The lawyer of District bar association on Monday observed complete strike against the barbarity of Zionist forces against Palestinians Muslims.

While addressing the lawyers, DBA President Abid Fiaz Tarar strongly condemned Israel and called upon Muslim rulers to wake from deep slumber and voice against the oppression of Zionist forces against the innocent Muslims. He also called upon Muslim rulers to unite on one platform to contain the barbarity of infidels on Muslims.

DEMONSTRATION: The villagers of Peelo today demonstrated in front of Press Club Hafizabad against the increase in the sale of drugs in Peelo village.

Led by PTI Youth Wing District President Muhammad Imran and others raised slogans against the Saddr Police SHO Akbar Ali Chattha for patronising drug peddlers in the area. He demanded head-on measures to save the youngsters from the menace of drug.