Mansehra- At least 30 people were injured today when a bus fell into a ravine near Balakot, in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to a hospital. Six of the wounded were said to be in critical condition. Earlier in June, five people, including two Pakistan army soldiers and a child, were killed and 30 others were critically injured when a speeding bus had also fallen into a ravine near Mansehra town.



