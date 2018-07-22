Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested at least 25 suspects in raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city here on Saturday. Zaman Town police conducted a raid at Ghutka Factory located in Korangi locality and arrested accused Raja Adil, Asim and Nadeem. Police recovered a huge quantity of gutka from them. Surjani Town police conducted a raid and arrested factory owner Ahsan. Police recovered a huge quantity of gutka from the factory. Pirabad police claimed to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered two pistols, motorbikes and drugs from them.

Accused Aslam Khan, Shahid, Sabir, Hanif and Malik Saeed were held with a huge quantity of drugs. Pirabad police also arrested Afghan illegal immigrants Yousf Khan and Pervaiz Iqbal. Ittehad Town police arrested drug peddler Saddam Hussain and recovered narcotics from his possession. Saeedabad police arrested drug peddler Rehan and recovered narcotics from his possession. Police also arrested absconder Khizer Hayat. Sohrab Goth police carried out an operation in Ayub Goth and Jamali Goth and took some 20 suspects into custody for interrogation. PIB Colony police arrested drug peddler Zarwali and recovered narcotics from his possession. Gulberg police arrested accused Sajid and Arshad and recovered weapons and snatched motorbikes from their possession. Police also arrested drug peddlers Ali, Amin and Muhammad Ali and recovered narcotics from their possession. Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested motorbike lifters Azam and Yousafuddin. Police said the accused confessed to have stolen 14 motorbikes from different areas of the city and sell their parts in the open auto parts markets. Quaidabad police arrested street criminal Ishaq and recovered weapons and narcotics from his possession.