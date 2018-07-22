Share:

rawalpindi - A musical night was held under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Saturday. Young singers including Ghulam Abbas, Rizwana Khan, Imran Rushdi and Raheemud Din Qawal enthralled the audience with their performance. Raheemud Din Qawal and group were a unique part of the music that presented Sufi poetry along with a message of peace while classical singer Ghulam Abbas sang famous ghazals. Masood Khawaja anchored the musical night, while Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed also participated in it.