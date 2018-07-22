Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday issued its power suspension programme for Sunday and Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. According to an IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended as follows: Sunday (July 22): From 09:00am to 01:00pm Khana Road and KRL feeders. Monday (July 23): From 08:00am to 12:00pm Basharat, C.S.Shah Katas, Kountrilla, Jermote, and Sohawa feeders; from 10:00am to 04:00pm Scheme-1, Tarlai, High Way, Al-Noor Colony, Fazaia, Khanna-II, Bari Iman, Daman-e-Koh, Punjab House, and University feeders; from 08:30am to 01:30am Tarlai, Iqbal Town, High Way, Al-Noor Colony, and Fazia feeders; from 09:00am to 02:00am Girja Road, Dhamial-1, and Thallian feeders; and from 07:00am to 12:00am, Gaddari feeder and surrounding areas.