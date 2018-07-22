Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the detailed result of matriculation annual examination 2018 on Saturday. A total of 232,046 students took the examination while 174,363 achieved success with the pass percentage of 75.14.

The detailed results have also been posted on the board website www.biselahore.com while students can get info through sending SMS to 80029 from the cell phones.

The board made the announced at a special event at a local hotel with Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha as chief guest. The commissioner distributed medals and certificates to position-holders. The toppers were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals with cash prize of Rs20,000, Rs15,000 and Rs10,000. The first position holders were also handed laptops.

Waseem Yaseen from Rajanpur Daanish School and Tauseef Afzal of Lahore Ali Public Boys High School topped the result with 1,091 marks.

Hashim Faisal from Lahore The Educators and Wajiha Aslam from The Trust School in Harbanspura shared second position with 1090 out of 1100 marks, followed by Hafza Saleem of Allama Iqbal Public School for Girls in Kasur.

The Lahore commissioner congratulated the position-holders in his keynote address and hoped that they will continue the journey of success in future. Chairman Prof Ch Muhammad Ismail and Examinations Controller Prof Nasir Jamil, students and their parents attended the event.