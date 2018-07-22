Share:

PROVIDENCE - The West Indies will look to make the most of the momentum gained from their Test series win when they take on Bangladesh in the first one-day international in Providence on Sunday, 22 July.

In conditions quite alien to them, Bangladesh had a tough time earlier this month, losing the two-Test series 2-0. For the Windies, it was their first series win at home since 2014, and naturally, will be buoyed ahead of the ODIs.

The home side have a formidable outfit, and their battery of pacers – Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul, along with comeback man Andre Russell and captain Jason Holder – are likely to cause Bangladesh plenty of problems.

Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse will oversee the spin duties. The former did not have much to do in the Test series, what with the Windies pacers running through Bangladesh, but he will certainly be needed in the 50-over format, particularly in the middle overs.

The Windies last played an ODI at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 in Zimbabwe, where they finished as runners-up and booked a place at the main event in 2019. There have been changes since then. Marlon Samuels and Carlos Brathwaite have been dropped from the side that featured in Zimbabwe, and Kemar Roach has been rested. With the World Cup just a year away, the hosts will look to settle on a regular XI.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will need to put the Test series behind them and start afresh. They have been impressive in ODIs recently, and with Mashrafe Mortaza back in the side, their chances have been boosted significantly.

The visitors warmed up for the ODIs with a four-wicket win over UWI Vice-Chancellor’s XI in Kingston on Thursday. Mosaddek Hossain, the off-spinner, picked up 4/14 while Mushfiqur Rahim (75*) and Liton Das (70) spearheaded a successful chase.

Once again, the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah will need to bring all their experience into play. With Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain in their ranks, their bowling looks to be their strongest suit. They will want to put up a much better display than they did in the Test series.

Andre Russell, the hard-hitting all-rounder, last played an ODI in November 2015 but has shown some terrific form in the various Twenty20 leagues across the globe. With the ability to change the game with both bat and ball, all eyes will be on Russell as he looks to cement a spot in the Windies side.

Mashrafe Mortaza is not a part of the Test side anymore, the Bangladesh captain arrives with no baggage, and thus can provide a different perspective to his team-mates. He will renew vigour in the team, and the visitors will hope to draw some inspiration from their captain.