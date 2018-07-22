Share:

Bosworth sets world record in 3,000m walk

LONDON - Britain's Tom Bosworth opened the London Diamond League meeting in style with a world outdoor best performance in the 3,000m walk on Saturday. Bosworth, a former circus performer, attacked the clock from the start and crossed the line at the London Stadium in 10 minutes 43.84 seconds, smashing the old outdoor mark of 10:47.11, set by Italy's Giovanni De Benedicts in May 1990. Bosworth has gone quicker indoors, clocking 10:30.28 on the boards in Glasgow in February. The 28-year-old from Kent set a world mile best in the Anniversary Games Diamond League meeting in London a year ago. "I really wanted it. I've just come down from altitude and didn't know what was going to happen," he said. "The crowd really helped me. There's something about competing in this stadium."–AFP

Qaiser wins silver in Asian Cadet Judo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Qaiser Khan won silver medal in the Asian Cup Cadet 2018 held in Macau. Qaisar Khan, world number 20 in -90kg weight category displayed commendable performance. Qaisar in preliminary round was up against Tajikistan’s Judoka Kurbono Emomrizo world no 12. Qaisar defeated him and qualified for the semi-finals, where he was against Mongolian judoka. Qaisar defeated him by ippon(full point) while in the final, Qaiser was up against world number 8 Hungarian Veg Zsombor. Qaisar gave him tough time and got golden score, but he failed to defeat Zsombor and had to settle for silver. Qaisar is the first Pakistani, who got silver medal at Asian level. He will initiate his international career as Junior by participating in Asian Junior Judo Championship starting in Macau.–Staff Reporter

Johnson, Granollers in Newport semis

NEW YORK - Number three Steve Johnson was the last seed standing in the ATP grass court tournament at Newport, Rhode Island, Friday, booking a semi-final berth as Marcel Granollers ousted top-seeded Adrian Mannarino. Granollers, ranked 124th in the world, breezed past France's Mannarino of France 6-3, 6-1. He needed just 62 minutes to deny 26th-ranked Mannarino a third semi-final of the season. He'll try to build on that success when he takes on Johnson, who made similarly short work of Israel's Dudi Sela 6-2, 6-3. Johnson's 11 aces more than compensated for five double faults and he saved both break points he faced in the 58-minute contest. The American will be seeking his fourth career title and his second of 2018, after his April win in the clay court tournament in Houston.–AFP

North Zone win Inter-District title

ISLAMABAD – North Zone for the third year in running becomes the crowned champions of the Regional Inter-District Senior (Islamabad Region) 2018-2019, as they secure 19 points in 4 matches. In the last pool match played here at National Cricket Ground, East Zone took 3 points lead against West Zone on the basis of first innings lead, West Zone skipper after winning the toss opted to field keeping in mind overcast conditions, but the decision fail to bring desired results, as North Zone piled up massive 444 for the loss of 9 wickets in 80 overs, thanks to a sensational breathtaking 235 by opener Farman, who hit 17 boundaries in his stylish innings, while skipper Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil made 122 and Muneeb also posted 103, Muqaddam captured 5 for 86 and Haris 3 for 137. West Zone despite rain, failed to cope with the fiery and hostile fast bowling from skipper Munir-Ur-Rehman, who ripped through West Zone batting claiming 6 for 47, while Ghaffar Ahmed also chipped in with 2 for 23, North Zone President Shabbir Ahmed congratulated his team for outstanding results and announced dinner in their honour. It is pertinent to mention here that East Zone remained second after securing 15 points, while star-studied Central Zone, who had galaxy of stars available finished third with 10 points, West Zone begged 4th slot with 9 points, while Gilgit fail to get a single point, as they played 4 and lost all of them.–Staff Reporter