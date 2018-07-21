Share:

NOOR PUR THAL-Independent candidate in NA-94 Malik Gull Asghar Khan Baghoor along with his supporters held a public meeting here on Saturday.

Addressing the public, Asghar promised that after being elected as MNA from NA-94 he would stay at Pakistan House Adhi Kot.

He said that a Thal house will be settled at Islamabad to solve the problems of Thal inhabitants.

He said that people of Thal had been kept deprived of their fundamental rights what to talk of the democratic rights. He said farmers were the worst hit as the irrigation system was in bad shape in Thal.

Prices of agricultural inputs are gradually increasing and going beyond their purchase power. In past, he said the elected parliamentarians had left the area in the lurch.

Haj flights begin today





SIALKOT-The national flag-career Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start its Haj flights from today.

Director Haj Operations Syed Mujeeb Akbar Shah told newsmen that the first Haj flight of PIA will take off to Jeddah-Saudi Arabia from Sialkot international airport on Sunday.

The senior officials of the Ministry of the Religious Affairs, Haj Operation Programme, PIA and SIAL will see off the pilgrims during a prestigious ceremony.

Director Haj Operations Syed Mujeeb Akbar Shah said that PIA would transport 3,800 male and female Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from Sialkot international airport through its eleven flights. He said that the vaccination to 2,000 pilgrims out of total 3000 has completed.