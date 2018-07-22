Share:

KARACHI:- Pakistan hockey coach Roelant Oltmans has slammed the team's performance in the recently concluded Champions Trophy in the Netherlands. The Dutchman said mistakes were committed during the tournament that should not have been made. The coach admitted it was his decision to recall the goalkeeper during the match against India, in which the Green Shirts were thrashed 4-0. Oltmans added he keeps reminding the team to not go after money but focus on the game at hand. The head coach said the players have been focusing on their fitness which will be evident in their game.–Agencies