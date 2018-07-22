NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Sunday | July 22, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
6:13 PM | July 22, 2018
Imran demands investigation into blast that killed Ikramullah Gandapur
6:04 PM | July 22, 2018
Marriage to Reham was my biggest mistake: Imran
5:42 PM | July 22, 2018
NA-60 election postponed after Abbasi’s sentencing
5:35 PM | July 22, 2018
Extreme weather hits Asia
4:56 PM | July 22, 2018
CJP asks Perma for Justice Siddiqui's speech record
3:53 PM | July 22, 2018
If the day comes...
3:42 PM | July 22, 2018
Army asks SC to 'take action' against IHC judge's allegations
3:33 PM | July 22, 2018
Fish exports up by 14.57pc to $451.026 mln
3:19 PM | July 22, 2018
31 including two Pakistanis mountaineers summit K-2
2:50 PM | July 22, 2018
Unstoppable Fakhar sets new ODI record
2:50 PM | July 22, 2018
Hanif Abbasi to meet his legal team tomorrow
2:23 PM | July 22, 2018
ECP emphasizing to facilitate and educate voters
1:57 PM | July 22, 2018
Electioneering of political parties enter final phase
1:51 PM | July 22, 2018
Army to enable people to exercise right to vote freely: ISPR
1:32 PM | July 22, 2018
Tehmina Janjua in Kabul for bilateral talks
1:14 PM | July 22, 2018
Iran's Rouhani warns Trump 'war with Iran mother of all wars'
12:56 PM | July 22, 2018
Six polling officers apprehended for opening postal ballot papers
12:48 PM | July 22, 2018
Youth from Pakistan and other SCO's countries pledge to fight terror
12:32 PM | July 22, 2018
APML organizes rally in Chitral to showoff power
12:03 PM | July 22, 2018
China’s leading IT company explore investment in Pakistan
CONFESSIONS & REVELATIONS ABID
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
CONFESSIONS & REVELATIONS
ABID
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
June 09, 2018
Altaf Gauhar's shocking revelations
May 07, 2018
Shocking revelations by Justice Javed
April 30, 2018
Abid bats Federal Areas to thrashing win over Sindh
March 29, 2018
Aqeel, Abid in National Grass Court Tennis semis
Top Stories
4:56 PM | July 22, 2018
CJP asks Perma for Justice Siddiqui's speech record
5:42 PM | July 22, 2018
NA-60 election postponed after Abbasi’s sentencing
6:04 PM | July 22, 2018
Marriage to Reham was my biggest mistake: Imran
1:51 PM | July 22, 2018
Army to enable people to exercise right to vote freely: ISPR
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus