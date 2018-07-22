Share:

Allied Schools students bag top positions in BISE Matric

LAHORE (PR) Students oAllied Schools (a project of Punjab Group of Colleges) have produced excellent results in BISE Matric Results 2018 announced yesterday. Our students have bagged Second and Third positions. Muhammad Usman Hafeez of Al-Flah Campus, Faisalabad scored 1085marks and secured second position in BISE Faisalabad. Mariam Azhar of Wazirabad Campus, Gujrat scored 1082 marks to get third position in BISE Gujranwala.

Unique Science Academy student tops BISE Matric result

LAHORE (PR) Unique Science Academy student has clinched the top position in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Matriculation Examination 2018.

Unique Science Academy, Wahdat Road Campus (113-A, New Muslim Town), student Tauseef Afzal Roll No 230513 secured the top position by getting 1091 marks out of 1100 marks in the Lahore BISE Matriculation Examination 2018.

Chairman Unque Group of Institutions Prof. Abdul Mannan Khurram has congratulated Tauseef Afzal on his great achievement. He has reiterated that students of UGI would continue to get recognition and win acclaims for their alma mater.