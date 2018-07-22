Share:

CAIRO:- Egypt said on Saturday it was raising the price of natural gas for home and commercial use by up to 75 percent, the latest move in an IMF-backed austerity programme that has left many Egyptians struggling to make ends meet. The increases follow hikes to fuel, electricity and public transport prices that are part of a $12 billion IMF loan programme signed in 2016 that aims to lure back investors and lift the economy battered by political turmoil since 2011. The government statement published in the Official Gazette said that, effective Aug. 1, the price for consuming up to 30 cubic metres of gas had been set at 0.175 Egyptian pounds ($0.0098) per cubic metre.