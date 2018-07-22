Share:

Former model and freelance journalist Quratulain Ali Khan aka Annie was found dead at her apartment in Karachi early on Saturday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omer Shahid said apparently it was a suicide case. He told reporters that when the police arrived at Annie’s apartment in the Qasr-e-Zainab area in Karachi, they found her dead and some copies of books burnt. Annie’s body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors confirmed she had died of suffocation (asphyxia), the SSP said. Annie, a former model, started career into journalism and documentary production and contributed to various leading media outlets. Hasan Zaidi, who claimed to be her friend, tweeted: “My friend Annie Ali Khan, former model who branched off into journalism, documentary production and as a writer, has been found dead in her flat after a fire in it. RIP, beautiful soul.