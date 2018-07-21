Share:

MULTAN-The success ratio in Secondary School Certificate Examination 2018 stood at 82.5 percent as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan declared the result here on Saturday.

The result was declared by the Controller examination Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Tahir who disclosed that a total of 106241 Candidates applied for the examination and 105069 got through with 82.5pc success ratio.

A student of Khanewal Public School and College for girls Maheem Fatima, roll number 107177, stood overall first with 1090 marks.

Second position was shared by two candidates. Saffa Navid, roll number 173054, student of Vehari Divisional Public School, and Khubaib Rafique, roll number 186890, of Multan Muslim Public HSS Mumtazabad, were declared second with 1088 marks.

The overall third position was jointly held by three students - Mehroz Ismael, roll number 168369, student of Burewala Allama Iqbal Girls Secondary School, Muhammad Umair Javed, roll number 166975, of Burewala Divisional Public School and Hamza Khan, roll number 144941 of Multan Nishat boys high school stood third with 1086 marks.

The controller examination disclosed that the examination had begun on March 3 and continued to April 30.

SCIENCE GROUP BOYS:

Khubaib Rafique, Roll number 186890, took first position with 1088 marks. Two candidates got second position including Umair Javed from Burewala Divisional Public School, roll number 166975, and Hamza Khan from Multan Nishat boys’ high school, roll number 144941, with 1086 marks. The candidate Muhammad Ahamed raza with roll number 132583 bagged third position with 1084 marks.

SCIENCE GROUP GIRLS:

Maheem Fatima, roll number 107177, clinched first position with 1090 marks, Roll number 173054 Saffa Navid second with 1088 marks and Mehroz Ismael, roll number 168369, third with 1086 marks.

HUMANITIES GROUP BOYS:

A private candidate from Multan district Muhammad Amjad, roll number 212540, was declared first with 1022 marks, Roll number 205783 Muhammad Kashif from Khanewal second and roll number 212616 Saifur Rehman from Multan third with 1012 marks.

HUMANITIES GROUP GIRLS:

Esha Mehmood, Roll number 200401, from Kabirwala government girls’ high school got first position with 1053 marks, Farah from Multan Islamic Ideal Public School Masoom Shah road second with 1048 marks and Bisma Mariyam, roll no 204113, from Multan government girls’ high school Haram Gate stood third.