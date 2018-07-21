Share:

SIALKOT-After great struggle led by the PML-N’s central leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N has been strengthed in Pasrur city’s constituency NA-74.

Door-to-door campaign of PML-N is moving ahead successfully as Hamza Shehbaz’s visit to Pasrur has boosted the energy of the PML-N workers. PML-N is facing tough time by PTI in Pasrur. The Pasrur based former federal law minister Zahid Hamid has fielded his son Ali Zahid in election race as Zahid Hamid himself averted to contest the polls after the nasty episode of protest against the PML-N government’s alleged attempt to amend the Khatam-e-Nubuwwat law.

The PTI and local disgruntled leaders of PML-N are airing the hot issue besides strongly criticising Zahid Hamid and his family as part of their election campaign against PML-N in Pasrur.

PML-N’s two local former MPAs Ch Munawar Ali Gill and Rana Liaqat Ali had refused to contest the polls under the leadership of Ali Zahid Hamid, terming him very junior to them in the field of politics. On this, the PML-N top leadership had dropped both the former MPAs. Now, they are contesting as independent candidates against the PML-N candidate Ali Zahid Hamid in NA 74 and Mirza Altaf Hussain in PP-39.

They are also fully supporting the PTI against the PML-N in Pasrur due to which the PML-N candidate Ali Zahid Hamid’s electioneering was weakened at local level.

On July 17, 2018, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif addressed a big public meeting at Nawaz Sharif Municipal Park Pasrur and he energised the local party workers, advising them to struggle hard for the victory of PML-N. Ali Zahid Hamid and his father Zahid Hamid are now claiming to win the seat besides giving hard time to PTI in Pasrur.

Meanwhile, PTI candidate Ghulam Abbas also claimed to win the seat, saying that the PTI was still in very strong position to defeat its main contender PML-N.

On the other hand, the local independent political observers said that now a neck and neck contest was expected between PML-N and PTI in Pasrur city’s constituency (NA 74, Sialkot-III). The electioneering was on its momentum in Pasrur as all the candidates belonging to main political parties and even the independent candidates are holding the corner meetings.

MQM Punjab leaders held in Sialkot raid





SIALKOT-A huge contingent of Sialkot police raided the outhouse of Abid Gujjar, the Sialkot based Punjab President of MQM, at Gujjar Town Sialkot city on Saturday.

The senior officials said that the police arrested accused Abid Gujjar, his gunman Shafiq Pathan from Peshawar, and Agha Saad and Shahid Nadir Khan from Layya. The officials added that the police also seized two Kalashnikovs, nine magazines and 90 bullets. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against the accused.

The police officials said that the arrested accused were directly and indirectly involved in criminal and other dubious activities. The police officials said that the further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, a youth Abdul Majeed (25) drowned in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near village Kotli Ramdas, Pasrur tehsil, while bathing. The divers of the Rescue 1122 Sialkot fished out the dead body.