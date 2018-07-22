Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Arif Alvi has said that arrangements for party’s power show in Karachi are being finalised and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is scheduled to address a big public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday (today).

It would be PTI’s last public meeting in Karachi before the general elections in line with the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Alvi expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the meeting venue. PTI candidates Aslam Khan for NA-254, Jamal Siddiqui for PS-106 and information sectary Shahzad Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

Briefing the media about arrangements for PTI’s public gathering, Alvi said the programme followed by speeches by PTI leaders would start at 6 in the evening and continue till 10 at night. PTI’s central leadership and Sindh chapter representatives would be present at the event. It would be PTI’s one of the biggest public gatherings in the city, he said.

Alvi said that seating arrangements have been made for the media on left side of the main stage and separate space had been reserved for women.

It would be PTI’s last public gathering in the city, as the ECP has ordered the party not to hold any big rally on July 23 and 24.

At this public meeting, Imran Khan would deliver his last speech of the election campaign before the July 25 general elections. “Keeping in view importance of the event, I have urged Karachiites to come out in support of the PTI,” Alvi said.

He said the PTI wanted to establish a Pakistan where poor and the rich were treated equally. Imran Khan had promised to generate 10 million jobs for the youth and construction of more than five million houses for the masses, he said. Imran always fulfilled his promises and the party would take immediate steps in this regard after coming into power, he said.

Drawing attention to issues being face by Karachiites, the PTI leader said the entire city was facing acute water shortage for years. He said that municipal authorities were not interested in lifting garbage on the streets of Karachi. He said if people do not use their vote wisely, they will be unable to breathe in the city soon, keeping in view municipal authorities’ practice of dumping garbage into the sea.

The PTI leader said that various surveys conducted by private organisations before the polls had revealed that people wanted to see the PTI in power. Imran Khan is next prime minister of the country, he said.

ZARDARI, FARYAL INVOLVED IN CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES

Earlier, PTI leader Ali Zaidi said on Saturday that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were involved in crimes.

He said it was surprising that people involved in criminal and terrorist activities in Karachi were allowed to contest the election.

Terrorist Uzair Baloch was affiliated with the PPP and he admitted during interrogation that he committed many murders on the orders of PPP leaders, Zaidi said. He the judiciary, which is currently taking suo motu notice of every issue, forgot to take notice of this key matter.

The PTI leader, who is contesting the general election in NA-244, Karachi, expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Insaf House. PTI leaders Mansoor Sheikh, Bilal Ghafar, Arsalan Taj, Azhar Laghari, Shahzad Qureshi and Adil Ansari were also present on the occasion.

“I am sharing copies of the JIT findings with the media in which Uzair Baloch had admitted the killing of various people on the orders of PPP leadership,” he said while speaking to the media men. He said the report highlighted the fact and involvement of various PPP leaders in killing of people.

Zaidi said the chief justice of Pakistan took suo motu notice of various issues, but forgot to take notice of this key issue. He said that apparently the JIT report carries signatures of officials of Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau, ISI, MI and Rangers. If the JIT on the Uzair Baloch issue was endorsed by the security agencies, why was not the case given priority? he asked. Are the officials who signed the JIT were telling lies? It seems like some people were given licence to kill,” said the PTI leader.

He further said the IJT on Uzair Bloch states that he carried out killings at the behest of PPP leaders. Uzair admitted he killing of PPP councillor and attack on Baghdadi Police Station. Unfortunately, Faryal Talpur, Qadir Patel, Dr Sana Morai and others who supervised assassinations of political workers and various attacks were allowed to contest polls, said Ali, adding that Uzair became a symbol of terror in Karachi. He still has the backing of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Zaidi said.

“Keeping in view the facts and findings of the JIT on Uzair Baloch, I appeal to the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of this matter on an immediate basis or else it would provide space to killers to become part of the assemblies” he said.