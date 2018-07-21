Share:

SADIQABAD-Thousands of women of NA-180 constituency announced their full support for independent candidate Nadeem Abbas Cheema, saying that they would convey his message to the people of Sadiqabad day and night. They announced their support to the independent candidate in a Women Convention organised by M Amen and Sameena Naaz Khan near Minthar Terminal here the other day.

Addressing the convention, Nadeem Abbas Cheema expressed gratitude to the women for their arrival and support, and claiming that he after reaching Parliament would take every possible measure for the uplift of women and to end feudal system in the area. He urged the women to cast their vote to “bucket” and break the chain of slavery, and vowing that he would provide better healthcare, education, sewerage system, water supply, and other facilities to Sadiqabadians.

In their addresses, Sameena Naz and others said that first time in 70-year long history of Sadiqabad since independence, Nadeem Abbas Cheema had dared raise voice against the exploiting feudal system. “Insha Allah! People of Sadiqabad will ensure the success of ‘bucket’ by casting votes in a great number on 25th July,” they noted. Earlier, people showered Nadeem Abbas Cheema with flower petals on his arrival at the convention.