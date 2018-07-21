Share:

KARACHI-The first song of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, ‘Behka Re’ has been released yesterday. Behind the scenes of the romantic song, Behka Re have been taking social media by the storm where the new couple Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan, Fahad Mustafa and Mawra Hocane are seen in a romantic setting in scenic locations of Turkey. The song’s music and vocals are by Shiraz Uppal while the mesmerizing lyrics are by Shakeel Sohail. The movie is written by Vasay Chaudhry and directed by the Nadeem Baig, the man behind the biggest blockbusters of Pakistan, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Punjab Nahi Jaungi. The film is a romantic comedy with a powerhouse cast and is releasing on this Eidul Azha.