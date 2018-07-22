Share:

LAHORE - The KSE-100 index recorded improvement over the week, inching up by 2.4 percent WoW to close at 41,222 points.

Most of this improvement can be attributed to reported liquidity inflows in the local mutual funds and value buying at low levels. After weeks of depressed activity, average traded volumes (+68 percent WoW to 219m) posted improvement.

Foreign investors on the other hand, continued their selling spree, dumping another $21million worth of equities during the week in almost all sectors except fertilizers where foreigners built exposure of $1.5 million. Liquidity inflows were visible in buying pattern of local mutual funds which bought $6.2 million worth of equities, contributing towards market gains during the week.

Buying was mainly recorded in heavyweights such as (1) cements (+5.9 percent WoW on price improvements in the north region), (2) power generation (+2.2 percent WoW on prospects of further Pak rupee depreciation against the greenback), (3) OMCs (+2.4 percent WoW on value buying), (4) Fertilizers (+2.6 percent WoW on favourable risk/return matrics), (5) Banks (+2.3 percent WoW on increasing local interest rates and (6) E&Ps (+0.1 percent WoW on strong crude oil prices and weak Pak Rupee).

Experts said that the index rose by 951 points or 2.4 percent during the week. Gains seen during the week was mainly on the back of attractive valuations with interest in Banking and Fertilizer stocks.

Banking stocks continued the rally from end of last week and have contributed 279 points to the index since the latest MPS. Simultaneously, increase in cement prices and Urea prices during the week also helped pull Cement and Fertilizer sectors higher, together adding 294 points to the index.

Significant improvement was observed in volumes during the week, clocking in at 219million on average compared to 131mn last week. Similarly value traded rose to $66 million on average compared to $49 million in the previous week.

During the week, Foreigners remained net sellers to the tune of $22.1 million as against net selling of $26.6 million seen during same period last week. However, on the local front, Insurance & Individuals remained net buyers of $13 million and $9.8 million respectively, whereas Banks were net sellers of $9 million during the week.

According experts, Ghani Glass (GHGL) has notified the PSX that the company’s container glass furnace (F4) having production capacity of 50 tpd of Landhi plant, has been successfully fired after necessary BMR. Engro corporation (ENGRO) has also notified the PSX regarding the proposed sale of up to 29 percent of the issued and paid up share capital of ETPL by ECORP to VOPAK in terms of the share purchase agreement executed by and between ECORP and VOPAK as of 19th July, 2018.

They said that the liquid foreign reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $416 million during the week ended July 13, 2018 and stood at $9.1 billion. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.7 billion on July 13, 2018. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.6 billion during this week. The country's current account deficit swelled by 43 percent to highest-ever level of $18.0 billion in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $12.6 billion in the preceding financial year. The current account deficit increased to 5.7 percent of GDP in FY18 as compared to 4.1 percent in FY17. In June alone, current account deficit amounted to $1.8 billion as compared to $2.0 billion in May-18.

Experts said that Pakistan’s borrowing from foreign sources hit a record high at $11.4 billion in fiscal year 2017-18, which broke a one-year-old record, as reliance on external creditors grew due to mounting debt and a steep decline in foreign exchange reserves.