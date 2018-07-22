Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate in PS-129 Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that Jamaat–e-Islami (JI) fought for rights of people of Karachi despite having no representation in the assemblies.

Addressing corner meetings in De Silva Colony and Pahar Ganj, Hafiz Naeem said the Jamaat–e-Islami got people’s problems regarding electricity and identity cards solved and would resolve issues of transport and water supply. He said it was not difficult to solve water supply problems. “Extortionists and their accomplices steal water to sell it to private societies for billions of rupees,” the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate said.

Naeem, who is also the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal city president, said it was the success of his party’s struggle that NEPRA bound K-Electric not to raise tariff for next seven years and forced NADRA to amend its Standard Operating Procedure.

He said the rulers had built their own empires by getting loans from World Bank and the IMF. “We can’t get rid of loans if we don’t vote honest people and bring them into power,” he added. Naeem said MMA is an alliance of religious parties which would ensure peace and harmony among various schools of thought. “Those who want people to remain divided will not be successful. Those who have been ruling us always adopted policies to please the Americans,” he added.

“The Pakistan People’s Party has been ruling Sindh for decades, but it has done nothing for people, and always hoodwinked people with the slogan of food, clothing and shelter. The Pakistan People’s Party claims it spent Rs92 billion in Larkana, but there is no infrastructure, the roads are in bad condition, sewage flows in every locality. Where is the people’s money? The PPP and the MQM made people fight and their leaders increased their bank accounts. It talks a lot of democracy but it has never given ticket to any farmer,”.

Meanwhile, the MMA’s candidate for NA-243 Dr Osama Razi has said that PPP and MQM are responsible for the problems that the people of Karachi.Speaking at corner meetings in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Pehalwan Goth, he also said the candidates of PTI were claiming that they would resolve the issues although they had no knowledge of the issues.

Dr Osama said the people of Karachi voted MQM into power but it exploited them instead of serving. “Now that elections are near, they are claiming to be representatives of the city. Even those people are contesting elections from Karachi who don’t know anything about the city,” he added.

He said the JI got the problems of people resolved although it was not in power, adding that only his party had raised voice on the problems relating to electricity, water, and identity cards,” said Dr Osama.He urged the people to vote for honest leadership which has the capacity to end their problems.

Dr Osama also met people outside Masjid Bait-ul-Mukarram and informed them about MMA’s manifesto. He was accompanied by candidate for PS-101 Babar Qamar Alam, Maulana Abdul Karim Abid, Maulana Asim Karim and Yousuf Alam.