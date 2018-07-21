Share:

SARGODHA/TOBA TEK SINGH-As the students of private schools made great strides in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations, Commissioner Sargodha Division Zafar Iqbal expressed his disappointment over the government schools’ results.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has announced that 87613 candidates participated in the SSC Examinations, 70578 remained pass and 17035 failed with pass percentage of 80.56.

Ammar Munir of Dar-e-Arqam Model School Sargodha with 1087 marks obtained first position collectively in the board. Amjed Ali of Govt. High School Lakseen Sargodha secured second position with 1086 marks.

Three students got third position over all with 1085 marks including Ali Hassan of Dar-e-Arqam Model School Sargodha, Atika of Islamic Altavista High School and Izza Munir of Sanai School System.

In Science Group Boys, Ammar Munir is at first position with 1087 marks. Amjed Ali second with 1086 marks and Ali Hassan on third position with 1085 marks. In Science Group of Girls, Atika and Munir remain first with 1085 marks, Marriam Wakeel of Dar-e-Arqam School Girls Jouherabad second with 1082 marks and Abroo Islam and Iqra Saleem remained third with 1081 marks.

In Humanities (Arts) Group of Boys, Usama Shaukat Ali got first position with 1020 marks, private student Ahmad Bakhat second with 1019 marks another private student Muhammad Qasim Ali remained third with 1001 marks.

In Humanities (Arts) Group of Girls, Rabia Malik got first position with 1043 marks, Shahwana second with 1036 marks and private student Tahira Yasmeen achieved third position with 1031 marks.

The performance of private academic institutions proved excellent in the matriculation results.

Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Zafar Iqbal was the guest of honor at the result announcing ceremony which had been held at board campus.

He conveyed medals shields and awards to the positionholders. He said in his address that the national youth are eagles of Allama Iqbal and their flight is on the sky.

He said that the new generation is replete with high competency and confidence and they are the symbol of brilliant future of Pakistan.

He advised the students for making self accountability as their keen habit and always kept his goals in their mind for their better future and also for the prosperity stability and progress of their country.

He emphasized government teachers to improve their performance over exposing poor result in SSC examination. He said that government had provided best infrastructure in schools so the duty of teacher had to utilize their abilities to boost up the standard of government educational institutions for quality consequences.

Divisional Public School’s 56 students including 35 girls and 21 boys secured more than 1000 marks in SSC Annual Examinations in Faisalabad.

Principal Khalid Iqbal told reporters on Saturday that out of 218 students who appeared in examinations, 62 students also got more than 900 marks.

He added that after a gap of six years, his institution secured one of the top three positions and a student Ayesha Khalid got third position all over the board by securing 1086 marks.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad who is also chairman of the school’s board of governors greeted the principal and teachers for the great achievement of students.