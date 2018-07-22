Share:

islamabad - Police have busted two gangs comprising six persons involved in dacoity and street crime and recovered snatched cash, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that SSP Operations, Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP Rural Zone Liaqat Hayat Niazi to ensure arrest of those involved in looting people at gun point. He had constituted a team under supervision of SHO Shahzad Town police station Athar Khan. The team included Sub-Inspector Ghulam Muhammad, ASIs Arif Hussain, Momin Khan, Muhammad Afzal and others.

The team succeeded in arresting four persons identified as Mursleen s/o Sikander Sher, Amjad Khan s/o Ameer Khan, Rajab s/o Pervez Ahhtar, Sherzada s/o Muhammad Fayyaz resident of Batala Colony Islamabad. Police also recovered cell phone and weapons from them while further investigation is underway from them.

SHO of Shams Colony Police Station SI Liaqat Ali, ASI Akhtar Ali along with others arrested two street criminals.

The police also recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, bike and weapons from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Waqar s/o Zulfqar Ali and Umair s/o Javed Akhtar residents of Dokhe Ratta, Rawalpindi. The police have registered case against them while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, ASI Muhammad Ashraf from CIA police arrested Arshad and recovered mobile phone from him.

SI Rab Nawaz from Tarnol police arrested Sarfraz and recovered 200 gram heroin from him. Shehzad Town police arrested two accused namely Kareem and Akhtar besides recovering one 30 bore pistol and one 12 bore rifle from their possession respectively.