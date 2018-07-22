Share:

WAH CANTT - Former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed fired yet another broadside at disgruntled PML-N leader and former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan for publically criticising party’s Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his policies.

Addressing a public meeting arranged by Sardar Mumtaz Khan PML-N District President and a candidate in NA-63 of Wah Cantt, Rasheed said, “Everybody knows that former interior minister Nisar Ali Khan, who is contesting for the NA-63 seat, was the right hand of Nawaz Sharif and he took great benefits from Mian Nawaz Sharif. But today when Nawaz Sharif is in jail, his faithfulness turned into enmity.”

“Now he is talking against him. All of us know that his (Nisar’s) all the achievements are due to Nawaz Sharif. Whatsoever he did in Wah Cantt and Texla such as development projects, its credit goes to Nawaz Sharif,” Rasheed added. On the occasion, Sardar Mumtaz said that the project of Wah General Hospital and other public welfare schemes were initiated by the government of Pakistan on the order of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif, and by Ch Nisar. He said that Nisar had no interest in the welfare of the residents of Wah Cantt and Taxila. He didn't nothing for the people of area, he noted.

Following an extended war of words with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) top command, the former federal interior minister had announced his decision to part with the Sharifs, and to contest the elections as an independent candidate.

He had said after the decision, “The PML-N’s parliamentary committee... has awarded most of the party tickets to political orphans... that is why I am parting my ways from the PML-N and will contest the elections as an independent candidate.”

The party fielded Mumtaz Khan and Raja Qamar Islam from NA-63 and NA-59, respectively. Both the candidates are contesting against the former interior minister. The PML-N had at first said that Nisar would be awarded a ticket from the party if he chooses to appear before the party's board. However, Nisar refused to do so, saying that as a "candidate who won eight consecutive elections and who never had to ask for a ticket in the past", he would not ask for his place in the election.