CARNOUSTIE - Justin Rose made the most of serene weather conditions to shoot his best ever round in a major and climb up the British Open leaderboard on Saturday, with the overnight pacesetters not starting until much later.

Rose shot a seven-under-par 64, equalling the lowest round in an Open at Carnoustie set by Steve Stricker and Richard Green here in 2007, to climb to four-under for the championship. That left him just two shots adrift of American duo Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner, who were due to go out in the final pairing at 4pm local time (1500 GMT).

Rose's blemish-free round was capped by birdies at the last two holes, including after a stunning approach shot onto the 18th green. It was not quite good enough to trouble Tommy Fleetwood's overall course record of 63, set last year at the Dunhill Championship, but it was still former US Open champion Rose's best ever round in a major.

"I felt like it was a beautiful morning to play golf. I felt like it was an opportunity to score well out there. The greens were somewhat receptive, obviously, and the pins weren't as tough as maybe the first couple of days," said the 37-year-old, who only made the cut thanks to a birdie at the last on Friday. "I felt like it was a typical set-up for a moving day today. So it was nice to make that move."

No Englishman has won the Claret Jug since Nick Faldo at Muirfield in 1992, but whether Rose can be the man to end that long drought may depend on what the leaders do later.

If the weather remains calm, Johnson and Kisner will also hope to score low. England's Fleetwood and American duo Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele are also right in the mix, starting the day on five under par. Level with Rose at four-under before starting their rounds were Rory McIlroy, Erik van Rooyen, Zander Lombard, Tony Finau and Matt Kuchar, who finished runner-up to Jordan Spieth last year at Royal Birkdale.

Also impressing early on Saturday were Japan's Yusaku Miyazato, who had a bogey-free 65, and England's Chris Wood, who had a 66. Both are now three-under for the championship, although it could have been better for Wood, who was seven-under for his round after 13 holes.

However, he dropped shots at the long 14th and the 17th, before a sensational par save at the last after his approach ended up nestled against a fence. "To be honest, it wouldn't have changed my mood an awful lot because the way I've played the first couple of days has been terrible," said the Englishman when asked how important that had been for his round. "It was a good effort to get through and make the weekend really. So there's no way I expected to be seven-under on the day. So to shoot mid-60s today, regardless of how I finished, would have been a good effort," added Wood, who finished tied for third in The Open at Turnberry nine years ago.