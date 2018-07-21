Share:

KASUR-Flouting the government’s orders, butchers in Kasur City and surroundings have started fleecing the customers for being unable to resist their lust for big money.

According to a survey report, the butchers are selling substandard meat at rates much higher than the official prices. It has been learnt that the cost of beef has risen up from Rs380 to Rs500 whereas the price of mutton has crossed Rs1,000. Similarly, the sale of water-dipped meat has rapidly increased in the district. Keeping 1kg of meat in 300g of water has become a routine matter for butchers. According to doctors, consumption of the meat kept in water for a long time causes digestive disorders and gastrointestinal diseases. “Not only does this meat cause diseases, but it also affects physical fitness of the consumers,” doctors maintain.

According to the district authorities, the official rates of mutton and beef are Rs350 and Rs750 respectively, but they are being sold at Rs500 and Rs1,000. The sources citing official figures say that there is noticed a significant increase in the sale of unhygienic meat in localities including Mor Kamal Chishti, Pul Dolewala, Qabar Wala Khu, Qadiwand, Atheelpur, Kot Haleem Khan, Qadrabad, Steel Bagh Chowk, Naya Bazaar, Rukanpura, and Bhasarpura.

Talking to The Nation, a citizen, seeking anonymity, said that the meat being sold at every nook and cranny of the city was of poor quality and lacked natural ingredients. He added that every shopkeeper in Kasur City and suburbs seemed to have his own prices of meat.

Another local complained, “The Punjab Food Authority has stopped conducting raids on butchers’ shops; therefore, the substandard meat is being sold overtly across the district.” People belonging to all walks of life have demanded Kasur deputy commissioner take notice of the malpractice and order stern action against the butchers who, ‘what they said’, are playing with people’s health.

30 Outlaws Arrested

In Police Op

The district police in a vigorous crackdown on criminal elements arrested as many as 30 outlaws including eight proclaimed offenders here the other day.

According to police sources, the crackdown was launched under directives from District Police Officer Muntazir Mehdi to ensure peace during election days. During the operation, the police recovered 70 litres of liquor, 2.5kg of hashish, and illegal arms including 10 pistols, two rifles, and two guns. The DPO, on the occasion, said that the police would continue operation against criminals before elections.

Besides, the security remained on high alert in Kasur district on the orders of Punjab Inspector General of Police Capt (r) Arif Nawaz. The police scanned vehicles and frisked people during snap-checking at Ganda Singh Wala, Chunian City, Teh Sheikham and Ellahabad. They arrested 19 suspects including seven hardened criminals during snap-checking. They also recovered 1kg of hashish, 45 litres of liquor, two pistols and two pump-action shotguns from their possession

. They also impounded 57 vehicles and motorbikes for violation of traffic rules.

CITIZENS ROBBED

Robbers snatched cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from citizens here the other day.

According to police sources, Sheikh Talha Saleem, resident of Chunian, was going to Pattoki in his car along with his mother when two robbers stopped his car and snatched Rs15,000, jewellery, and a mobile phone.

Similarly, two robbers looted Rs41,000 from the driver of a poultry-laden vehicle near Khuddian Khas.