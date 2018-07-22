Share:

rawalpindi - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that Sharifs are in hot waters because of rejecting his advice not to confront the institutions of country.

“I advised Mian Nawaz Sharif not to meddle with the army and the judiciary but he ignored my advice and put his ears to the advices of flatterers,” he said while addressing a public gathering at Dhoke Major here on Saturday. He lamented that the new delimitation had divided Rawat and Kalar Syedan, the two major areas of his constituency and vowed to reunite both after winning the elections.

Ch Nisar expressed gratitude to the people of Rawat for the respect and love they had given him. He said he had never told a lie like other politicians but believed in the politics of service and performance. He said he denied Imran Khan’s offer of tickets and decided to contest general elections as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, the candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Jamat-e-Islami organized public rallies and held corner meetings in different parts of the city to muster public support for general elections 2018.

The candidates have pledged the voters and supporters to solve their problems after being elected on July 25, the polling day.

According to details, PML-N candidate from NA-61 Malik Abarar Ahmed addressed a corner meeting in Saddar. The meeting was arranged by traders’ representative Sheikh Hafeez. Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, Gull Ahmed Khan and Shaukat Butt were also flanking Malik Abrar Ahmed.

Addressing the meeting, Malik Abrar Ahmed said Pakistan is passing through a critical juncture and can only be pulled out of crisis by a party like PML-N. He said former Quaid of PML-N Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif were put behind bars for raising their voice for the rights of the public and respect of vote. He said the whole N league is united under the wise leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif urging public to support and vote for tiger (election symbol of PML-N) on July 25.

Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan said PML-N has facilitated the masses at their door steps during its tenure. He said unseen forces are trying to push PML-N to the wall but the entire nation stands with Nawaz Sharif and his daughter. “Tiger will win on July 25 with support and votes of people of Pakistan,” he said.

In Morgah, PTI has showed its muscles by organizing a mammoth public gathering in ARL Cricket Ground at Kotah Kalan.

The public rally was addressed by Awami Muslim League (AML) President and candidate from NA-60 and 62 Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, PTI candidates from NA-61 Amir Kiynai, Ghulam Sarwar Khan from NA-59 and NA-63 and Haji Amjad Mehmood Chudhry from PP-13.

Addressing the gathering, the candidates pledged to bring change in the lifestyle of people after winning general elections 2018. They said that Imran Khan is out on a mission to kick out all the corrupt people from Pakistan and to make the country a better place for poor people.

They said the corrupt leadership of PML-N had landed in Adiala Jail because of tireless efforts of Imran Khan, the PTI chief. They urged people to vote for the bat on July 25.

Meanwhile, JI candidate from PP-14 (election symbol book) Rizwan Ahmed also took out a big public rally and addressed a corner meeting in Tench Bhatta. The corner meeting was arranged by Khalid Waheed and attended by a large number of area residents who announced their full support to Rizwan Ahmed.

Addressing the corner meeting, Rizwan Ahmed said two political parties had failed in delivering the masses despite enjoying power for last many years.

He said the leaders of the two parties chose personal benefit over the poor people of Pakistan and made off shore companies. He said he would resolve the water issue in cantt areas after winning general elections 2018.

He said Jamat-e-Islami is the only party which could serve the masses in a better way. He said Pakistan is facing many challenges but army is combating the menace of terrorism successfully.

He asked the people to vote for book on July 25 if they want to get their problems solved.