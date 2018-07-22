Share:

islamabad - Police have registered a case against unknown suspects who were involved in aerial firing near the corner meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidate from NA-54, Asad Umer at parking of Adnan Market in G-10/2 Islamabad, informed official sources on Saturday.

The incident took place at 11:50pm within limits of Police Station (PS) Ramna, however, no arrest has been made so far, sources said.

According to sources, a police officer ASI Sajjad Ahmed had submitted a plaintiff with PS Ramna stating he along with other cops was deputed to shield a corner meeting of PTI candidate Asad Umer at G-10/2 when some 9 vehicles of PML-N passed near the meeting venue. He added the police stopped the vehicles of PML-N in view of a possible clash between the workers of the two parties. At the same time, he said, a sound of gunshot was heard following which four more shots were fired.

Hearing the sounds of gunshots, PTI leader Asad Umer left the venue without completing his speech. He requested the police to register a case against the unknown persons. Police registered a case against the indentified persons and started investigation.