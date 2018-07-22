Share:

rawalpindi - District & Session Judge Muhammad Khalid Nawaz along with t he City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas on Saturday inaugurated a tree plantation campaign at Police Line in Rawalpindi, informed Police spokesman. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Operations Imran Yaqoob, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhmmad Ashraf Bin, SSP Investigation Maria Mehmood and other officials were present on the occasion.

The CPO directed all the officials to make the campaign successful by planting the saplings in their offices.

He said the campaign would help to improve the environment and control increasing pollution.At the end, prayer was held for the progress and prosperity of the country.