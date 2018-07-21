Share:

LAHORE-Saba Qamar’s leaked pictures went viral on social media. They were BTS pictures of the actress from her latest photoshoot. She was wearing a slightly transparent white shirt while holding a cigarette. As always, people lost their temper on her leaked photos and took to twitter to display their hate.

While the actress remained silent on this issue, her Baaghi co-star, Osman Khalid Butt addressed it very openly. He criticized the persons responsible for leaking her photos.

“First: you do not mess with Saba Qamar. Period.Second: For the love of God, stop looking for every excuse to drag your icons down. Third: Stop sharing these images/videos and stop commenting on them. If you want to speak out, speak out against the jahalat of whoever did this just for social media infamy”, he tweeted.

Humayun Saeed talking to The Nation expressed his views on this issue and said, “I have seen the photos. Those pictures have been taken while she was changing her clothes for the shoot. It looks like she’s shooting in a little transparent shirt, but she’s not. It is wrong to leak her pictures and then criticize them. Who so ever is responsible for this is a cheap person. And as far as the cigarette is concerned, it is bad for health. It is equally bad for every smoker. I would not judge Saba Qamar for holding a cigarette. The main issue is leaking her pictures without her consent”.

This is not the first time that a female actress has been attacked over social media for holding a cigarette. Mahira Khan faced the same thing over her leaked pictures, while she was casually smoking with Ranbir Kapoor. In that event also, Osman Khalid Butt highlighted the double standards of the society by uploading a picture of him smoking. He wrote this caption “Behaya male actor cigarette-noshi kartayhuaypakraygaye - sharmnaakmanazir’. said NO ONE EVER.”

It is not the first time that Osman Khalid Butt has shown his support for the females of the industry. He was also the first person from the Pakistani industry to tweet in favor of Meesha Shafi’s harassment case.

Adnan Siddiqui in his tweet said “Came through what’s being called BTS images of my colleague and a friend #SabaQamar’s recently done photo shoot which is spreading on social media like wildfire, I’m deeply saddened by this act, this is not us and we shouldn’t take pride in it in any manner!”