GUJRANWALA-The Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology [WIC] is a state-of-the-art hospital with efficient physicians and advanced healthcare facilities, said Gujranwala Division Commissioner Asadullah Faiz.

During a visit to the hospital here, he pointed out that the WIC was not less than a blessing for the residents of all the districts of Gujranwala division. “The residents of Gujranwala and nearby districts do not need to travel to Rawalpindi and Lahore for heart surgery and treatment of cardiac diseases,” he said. He urged the doctors to perform their duty honestly and sincerely, and asserted that the government would provide all essential facilities to them. He expressed satisfaction over functioning of the hospital, and announced cash prizes for the doctors who performed successful heart surgeries of two patients on the opening day.

The commissioner was accompanied by Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoaib Tariq Warraich, Hospital In-charge Dr Wahid Ahmed, Wazirabad Assistant Commissioner Solat Hayyat Watto, WIC Medical Superintendent Dr Shabbir Ahmed, Dr Maqsood Mansoor Alam, Dr Wajid, Tehsildar Nadeem Butt, and other doctors and paramedical staff.