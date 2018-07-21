Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-A scoundrel in the guise of spiritual healer allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and robbed her house in Jatoi Tehsil here on Saturday.

Muzaffargarh SP (Investigations) Ghulam Muftafa said that a child of Sabai Wala area was suffering from throat cancer for the last few months. In a bid to cure him, his family members invited the imposter identified as Qamar Abbas of Jalalpur Jattan, Gujrat to treat the disease, the SP added.

He said the accused mixed some intoxicant powder in a jar of milk and gave it to the family members.

“When the patient and his family consumed the milk, their condition deteriorated and they fell unconscious,” the SP (Investigation) maintained.

He said taking advantage of the situation the accused allegedly raped the mother of the child and looted cash and valuables from the house.

After committing the offence, he fled the scene. Jatoi police registered an FIR (No.268/18) and arrested the accused from Lahore.

Earlier, DPO Faisal Shahzad reached the sport along with DC Qasir Saleem and ordered DSP to arrest the accused immediately.

BIG POLITICAL SHOW

IN NA-183

The Pakistan People’s Party candidate Raza Rabani Khar made an outstanding entry to the NA-183 constituency with a big political show in Mehmood Kot.

More than 25,000 people participated in the meeting. Ex-foreign minister Hina Rabani Khar addressed the public and motivated them to ensure their votes for her brother Raza Rabani’s election victory.

Furthermore, she briefed her services for the welfare of public in the constituency as Muzaffargarh canal was got concreted to avoid barrenness due to water logging. She said the political opponents should keep in mind that the public is with them.