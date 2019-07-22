ATTOCK - The local administration has sealed as many as 13 stone crushers for illegally quarrying limestone in Babarki Pathargarh area of Hassanabdal causing serious threat to environment, sensitive installations and minerals and causing loss of millions of rupees to national kitty through expired lease.
Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi along with assistant commissioner, assistant director mines and minerals and officials of Environment Protection Agency visited the site of stone crushers’ plant area comprising 46.03 acres and ordered immediate suspension of illegal quarrying in the area.
“An FIR has also been lodged under section 337 PPC against the owner of a stone crusher plant for violation of the ban imposed by the administration,” he added. “We have sealed all the 13 stone crushing plants working in the vicinity of Babarki area of Hassanabdal on Friday besides blocked the access to these plants by establishing obstacles so that no production could go out of the premises besides the IESCO authorities are being directed to suspend power supply to these plants without any further delay.” Assistant commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja said this while talking to media persons here on Friday.
He said that the local administration with collaboration of other relevant authorities like civil defence, mines and minerals department would also carry out audit of the explosive licenses of these stone crushers as these stone crushing plants are quarrying on expired explosive licenses.
Raja said that Punjab Mines and Minerals Department had auctioned the limestone block comprising 46.03 acres in 2006. He said that the 10-year lease of quarrying had expired in 2016 but lease holders went to court for stay for lease which was decided in 2017. Consequently, Assistant Director Mines And Minerals Attock had stopped the stone crushers for quarrying limestone but they continued although issuance of no objection certificate was still pending with the Environment Protection Agency Punjab.
Responding to another question, Raja said that Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi has constituted a four-member committee comprising assistant commissioner, assistant director mines and minerals, survey and drawing officer mines and minerals department Rawalpindi and surveyor mines and minerals department Attock had been formed to assess the quantum of loss caused to government on account of illegal excavation of limestone in the area. He said that local administration has also taken stock of persons with dubious identity who were carrying out mining activities in the vicinity of Cadet College Hassanabdal. “The principal of college has also expressed his reservation over the activities and taken up the issue with the governor,” he added.
Punjab PAC chief for highlighting MEAs’ problems in PA
Public Accounts Committee Punjab Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has said that he would highlight the problems and injustices done to monitoring and evaluation assistants (MEA) working in Chief Minister Monitoring Force on the floor of Punjab Assembly.
He said he will also discuss this issue with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said this while talking to media persons after having a detailed meeting with Director Monitoring. He said that more than one thousand MEAs had been working across Punjab since 2004 on contract basis and neither their services had been regularised nor given any other monetary benefits, which was a great injustice and beyond comprehension.
He said that because of the tireless and sincere efforts and professionalism of MEAs, there was a tremendous improvement in education sector but the MEAs were continuously being ignored. Bukhari said that the services of MEAs were being appreciated and being acknowledged at higher level but facilities were not being given to them and even the families of those MEAs who died during the services had not been compensated.
He said that he had directed Director Monitoring to prepare a summary in this context, which he will present to the Chief Minister Punjab and on the floor of Punjab Assembly as well.
Earlier, PAC Punjab chairman had a detailed meeting with Director Monitoring and discussed the problems being faced by MEAs.