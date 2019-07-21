Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 215 outlaws and recovered looted items worth over Rs13 millions from them during the last week, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed had directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

As per orders of Islamabad police chief Aamir Zulfiqar khan, renewed efforts were made and the police achieved remarkable success. Owing these efforts, 35 robbery and car-lifting cases were traced and 43 accused were arrested besides recovery of looted items including gold ornaments worth Rs10 million from them.

The police also arrested 14 absconders during the period while 25 persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug-peddling activities and 4.905 kilograms of hashish, 2.45 kilograms of heroin and 329 wine bottles were recovered from them.

The police also arrested 35 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 31 pistols, 4 Kalashnikov rifles and 203 rounds from them. Five gamblers were also held during the period. Moreover, the police nabbed 93 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime of multiple natures.

DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed has appreciated performance of the police and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law. He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with the police in curbing activities of such elements.