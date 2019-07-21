Share:

LAHORE-Mohsin Abbas Haider case has now landed in court after her wife Fatima Sohail filed an application with a local police station accusing her husband of committing violence.

Model, actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider has been accused of domestic violence by his wife in a social media post on late Saturday night.

Fatima Sohail claimed that incidents of violence started to take place in November last year after she discovered that Mohsin Abbas was cheating on her.

Fatima submitted an application to register an FIR against her husband at Defence C block police station. FIR for physically assaulting his wife was registered on Sunday, sources said.

Giving details, Fatima said that after suspicion that Mohsin was cheating, she finally caught him red handed on 26th November, 2018. On this occasion, Mohsin got angry and tortured her while she was pregnant. “He pulled me from hair, dragged me on the floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face and pushed me against the wall,” she added.

Fatima further alleged that she gave birth to a baby boy on 20th May, 2019, while her husband was asleep in Karachi with his girlfriend instead of being with her to comfort during her delivery. Mohsin visited her after two days of delivery just to take images and gain some publicity, she said.

“I had enough of verbal & physical abuse. I had enough of divorce threats! Enough,” She wrote. Fatima said that she was going to initiate legal proceedings against Mohsin and would ‘see him in the court’.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Sherry Rehman, took this issue on twitter and wrote: “Fatima like so many others, need help. I am available in Islamabad at any point to meet and take this up. Many legislators feel very strongly about abuse and domestic violence. We worked for years on the lawmaking against it. Please feel free to DM me to coordinate any response.”

Talking to this scribe, Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik said: “There is no justification for domestic abuse in this age and time. There should be a zero tolerance for such miscreants. Let justice take its course in time and the perpetrator be made an example for others. If these images and social media feeds are to be believed, this act of violence is highly abominable. Very sad.”

Actor Ahsan Khan said: “Any man who abuses his wife is a criminal; this behavior is abhorrent, execrable and despicable. I hope that any man who abuses his wife emotionally or physically is punished to the full extent of the law, socially ostracized, kicked out of the public sight, nothing less would be right.”

Talking to twitter, actor Mahira Khan said: “Sick to stomach. What gives anybody to the right to raise their hand on anyone? Nothing! No excuse! For eonaeons, we have normalised abuse (of all kinds) and for the sake of our children this needs to stop.”

Actor Shaan Shahid tweeted: “Real men don’t hit or disrespect women. The ones that do are not one of us. They should be treated as criminals and given the same treatment by the law.”

Talking to twitter, actor Gohar Rasheed said: “The injustice that took place with Fatema Sohail, I was a second hand witness to it in 2018 when my friend took Fatima to the hospital after she had been beaten up by Mohsin Abbas Haider. Through her, I got to know the whole story. Fatima is like a sister to me.”

Gohar continued saying: “She wanted to save her marriage and ensure the health of her baby so we respected that and kept quite but now since she is out with the truth herself, more power to you Fatima.”

Gohar further added: “I wanted to say that men like these are a threat to the society. I don’t see him just as a spineless, pathetic sick human being, I see him as a danger. She needs justice and he needs help. #JusticeforFatima.”