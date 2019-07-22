Share:

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that the ‘Charter of Democracy’ is a brilliant agreement and more political parties are welcomed to join it.

Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a luncheon hosted by him in the honour of Senators and National Assembly members today.

“Learning lesson from the past we made some improvement (in the political culture),” the opposition leader said. “It will only write a historian to what extent the charter of democracy was implemented,” Sharif said.

He said the countries including China, who won freedom after Pakistan, are far ahead of us today. “It is not too late, the matters could still be rectified,” Shehbaz Sharif said. More parties can join the charter of democracy, he further said.

Life has become far difficult for the common man. The rates of bread have soared to 15 and 20 rupees. The laborers and employees being thrown out of jobs, PML-N leader said. He said the world is witnessing our economic degradation, while the prime minister with his anger still living in the bubble of his World Cup victory. “He is only meant to fill the jails with political prisoners,” the opposition leader criticizing the prime minister alleged.

The Charter of Democracy was signed by late Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan Peoples Party and Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on May 14, 2006, in London. The document was meant to join hands by two major political parties of Pakistan for the restoration of civilian democratic rule.