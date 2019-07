Share:

HAFIZABAD-A 15-year-old boy of Khanna Bhattian was allegedly kidnapped by four accused here. According to FIR lodged with the police by Khawar Parvaiz, father of Ali Hassan, the victim was on the way to bazaar when four accused identified as Mazhar s/o Anwar, Nasir, Ajmal and another intercepted him. They bundled him into a vehicle and drove him to an unknown destination. The police have launched a hunt to recover the boy and arrest the accused.